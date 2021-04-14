Madhya Pradesh sees record spike of 8,998 Covid-19 cases; 40 more die

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 8,998 people were detected with the infection, taking the state's tally to 3,53,632, an official said.

The day also saw 40 deaths, taking the toll to 4,261, and 4,070 people got discharged from hospitals, which increased the recovery count to 3,05,832, he added.

Underlining the severity of the surge, the official said MP had recorded 58,121 cases and 275 fatalities in April so far, leaving the state currently with an active caseload of 43,539.

"With 1,552 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 80,986. Bhopal's tally rose by 1,456 and stands at 60,407. Indore reported six deaths during the day, taking its toll to 1,011, while Bhopal saw five deaths, which took the toll to 654. Indore has 8,384 active cases and Bhopal has 5,903," the official informed.

With 46,526 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in MP crossed 68.28 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are: Total cases 3,53,632, new cases 8998, death toll 4,261, recovered 3,05,832, active cases 43,539, number of tests so far 68,28,054.