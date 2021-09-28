Metal spring found in lungs of 2-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh

A spring was removed from the lungs of a 2-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh in a surgical procedure by doctors at Indore’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMC). The toddler had been suffering from cough and cold for the past one month. However, in an X-ray scan it was found that she had accidentally swallowed a metal spring, doctors said.

“A 2-yr-old girl child was suffering from cough & cold for a month. In an X-ray, a spring was found in her lungs that she accidentally swallowed. We successfully removed it in an operation,” Dr Yamini Gupta (ENT, HOD, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore told news agency ANI.

Doctors often find metal objects like coins, clips etc as children accidentally swallow such items. However, in this case the swallowed item was found in the child’s lungs.

A similar incident happened in Karnataka where a four-year-old girl choked to death after accidentally swallowing a five-rupee coin while playing with it. The child was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.