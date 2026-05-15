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MP firecracker factory blast: NSA invoked against manager, 4 accused booked for culpable homicide

MP firecracker factory blast: NSA invoked against manager, 4 accused booked for culpable homicide

Published on: May 15, 2026 02:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Dewas/Indore, Authorities on Friday invoked the stringent National Security Act against the manager of the firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, where a blast claimed five lives, and filed culpable homicide charges against four accused, including the owner.

MP firecracker factory blast: NSA invoked against manager, 4 accused booked for culpable homicide

An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in the Tonk Kalan area on Thursday, leading to a fire that killed five labourers and injured 23 others. Anil Malviya, the licensed owner of the factory, has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act .

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh on Friday invoked the NSA, whose provisions make getting bail tough, against factory manager Ajaas Khan, and the district magistrate has ordered that both Khan and Malviya be lodged in Ujjain Central Jail for three months under the stringent Act, an official said.

He said that a case has been registered on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act against Malviya, Khan, another factory manager, Mahesh and contractor Bhupendra alias Chhotu.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier expressed grief over the incident and announced assistance of 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
dewas national security act indore
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