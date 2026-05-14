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MP firecracker unit blast: Brother of injured worker alleges mismanagement, lack of safety norms

MP firecracker unit blast: Brother of injured worker alleges mismanagement, lack of safety norms

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Dewas/Indore, One of the workers at the firecracker factory destroyed in an explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday recounted the screams of his brother and the numbing pain of pulling him out from the debris in a burnt condition.

MP firecracker unit blast: Brother of injured worker alleges mismanagement, lack of safety norms

Bihar native Naveen Kumar also alleged that the factory lacked adequate fire safety arrangements. Many workers from his native state were brought to the unit on a monthly salary of 14,000 after being told they would only perform "dust-related work", he added.

The blast, which killed three workers and left 15 injured, took place around 11 am in a 25-by-25-foot room where 15 to 20 workers handled gunpowder-related work at the factory located on the Agra-Mumbai national highway.

Kumar's brother Niranjan is among the three migrant workers admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.

It was a desperate search for his younger brother amid smoke, screams and panic, Kumar told PTI at the site, where cement blocks from the room lay shattered across the premises, while iron sheets from the roof were blown apart. Fire extinguishers remained scattered on the ground.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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