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MP HC asks petitioner to move Data Protection Board in Instagram chat encryption case

MP HC asks petitioner to move Data Protection Board in Instagram chat encryption case

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Indore, The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the petitioner, who has challenged Instagram's decision to discontinue end-to-end encrypted messaging from May 8, to first approach the Data Protection Board of India.

MP HC asks petitioner to move Data Protection Board in Instagram chat encryption case

In its order passed on Thursday, the Indore bench of the high court also directed the board to pass a "reasoned and speaking order" within 15 days of receiving the representation, in accordance with legal provisions.

Instagram is an American photo and short-form video sharing social networking service owned by Meta Platforms.

The public interest litigation , filed by local lawyer Parth Sharma, challenged an Instagram notification that states, "End-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after May 8, 2026."

The petitioner argued that the move by the social media platform violates citizens' right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Sunil Kumar Jain stated, "The present petition does not fall within the scope of PIL."

The high court directed the petitioner to file the Board's decision before it.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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