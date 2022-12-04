‘No love, only jihad’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says those who can't buy land marry tribal girls

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said people from other religious beliefs try to marry tribal girls if they cannot buy tribal land, referring to 'Love Jihad, news agency ANI reported. Earlier this week, he announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

“Some people from other religions, if they can't buy tribal land, they marry the daughter of a tribal family just to buy land,” Chouhan said at a public event in Indore.

“This is not love, it is 'jihad' in the name of love, and I will not allow this game of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh at any cost,” Chouhan added. The term "love-jihad" refers to the accusation that Muslim men convert Hindu women through marriage.

He stated that such acts in the name of love are considered 'sin,' and he asked the large crowd gathered at the meeting whether they agreed with him or not.

"If the tribal lands are to be kept safe, the map of the lands must come to us," Chouhan further said.

On Thursday, the chief minister questioned why there should be two set of laws. "Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.

