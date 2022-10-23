After Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Chouhan marks Diwali with children who lost parents to Covid. Watch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday marked the Diwali celebrations with children who lost their parents to coronavirus. On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also hosted a similar interaction at his residence.

In a video, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister can be seen singing and dancing with the children. His wife also joined him. The special event was hosted in the state capital of Bhopal. “Deepotsav with children who lost their parents during the Covid era,” the 63-year-old BJP leader wrote in Hindi on Twitter. Visuals posted by his office showed him lighting diyas with them.

"My children, I will do whatever I can to keep this laughter, happiness and joy on your faces intact forever. Our BJP government will do it. You live your life comfortably, happily, with joy, this is the resolution of your Mamaji," Chouhan wrote in one of the posts that had the clip, showing him surrounded by the kids. He is fondly addressed as Mamaji (maternal uncle).

India is gripped with the festive spirit as it gears up to celebrate the festival of lights - Diwali - on Monday. On Saturday, Dhanteras marked the start of days-long festivity.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot too held interactions with children - orphaned amid Covid - at his residence. He also directed officials concerned to ensure that the children were getting benefits of the government scheme. His gesture drew praise from Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who shared a post from the event and tweeted: “This is heartening”.

On Sunday, speaking to news agency ANI, he remarked that "people have been deprived of celebrations due to COVID-19 in the last two years." "But this time people are enthusiastic about it. I hope this happy atmosphere continues and the deprived are taken care of," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

