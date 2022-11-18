Shivraj Chouhan's 'Babool' jibe at Kejriwal, 'India won't forgive' dig at Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lashed out at the BJP rivals - the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress - amid campaigning for the assembly elections in Gujarat where the party has been ruling for more than two decades. His comments come a day after Rahul Gandhi’s comments on VD Savarkar.

“The Congress insults freedom fighters. When the party was ruling, history was taught in a way that were told the country got freedom because of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. As if nobody else was there. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar who sacrificed everything for the nation. The country won’t forgive you. They have got used to insulting. The party leaders insult Narendra Bhai everyday. His insult is Gujarat’s insult,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, and even quoted Gita verses.

Rahul Gandhi’s Veer Savarkar comments have triggered criticism among the BJP leaders. On Thursday while addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, he said: "I have a document that comprises Savarkar's letter to (the) British in which he has stated 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant'. This is not written by me... but Savarkar ji. Let everyone read this document. I am very clear that he helped the British," he said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan on Friday also targeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the poll meeting in the state. “I was the Chief Minister also when the Congress was in power (at Centre). There was no respect for India when you’d go abroad. They all thought India is a corrupt country. The Prime Minister never spoke. He was 'Mauni Baba',” he said. “All that was done was by the mother-son duo,” he added in an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “Today when we travel, we can feel that India’s standing in the world has changed.”

“Putin says - Modi, Modi; Biden says Modi, Modi. People are confident that if any leader can resolve the Ukraine issue, it’s Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal- whose Aam Aadmi Party has been extensively campaigning in the state with aim to create ripples - also found mention in Chouhan’s speech. "Narendra Modi is like the wish-granting tree. But Kejriwal is just a like a Babool tree. You will only get thorns. Rahul Gandhi will just destroy the whole produce.

"At one point of time, Kejriwal questioned about temples. Now he is talking about Lakshmi-Ganesh on notes," Chouhan further said, hitting out.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul. ...view detail