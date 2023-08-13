Shri Rajput Karni Sena president shot at by former district chief in Udaipur

Shri Rajput Karni Sena state president Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was allegedly shot at during a party meeting in Udaipur on Sunday, police said.

Police arrested Digvijay Singh, former party district chief (HT Photo)

The shooter, identified as Digvijay Singh, is the former Karni Sena district chief of Udaipur. He was arrested immidiately after the incident, said police.

Police said that Singh, a former president of the Udaipur district unit, was caught and thrashed by other members present at the meeting and later handed over to the police.

The incident took place during an organisational party meeting at the premises of the Bhupal Nobles (BN) University, Udaipur.

“Saladiya chaired an internal meeting with the party members for an event on Sunday at the university premises. During the meeting, Singh took Saladiya to a corner to speak to him and suddenly shot him in the back,” Bhuvan Bhushan, superintendent of police (SP), said.

Singh was removed from the designation a few months back, which might have resulted in Sunday’s incident, added the SP.

Saladiya was admitted to Geetanjali Hospital in critical condition, police said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, the SP said.

