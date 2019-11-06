Indraprastha Institute of Technology, Delhi, student gets Rs 1.45 crore package

cities

Indraprastha Institute of Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) on Wednesday said one of its graduating students was placed with an overseas company with an annual package of Rs 1.45 crore during the recently concluded placement season.

“A computer science woman engineer bagged the highest pay package of over Rs 1.45 crore and a couple of other students got pay packages close to Rs 43 lakh and Rs 33 lakh,” the institute said in a statement.

They refused to divulge any further details.

The campus hosted over 70 full-time companies and received 562 offers, with 252 being internship offers for final-year students. The institute said the average compensation is R 16.33 lakh and the median is R 14.85 lakh, inclusive of all undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Out of total 403 students, 281 have been placed so far, making the overall campus placement at 69.73%, the institute said.

Last year, over 100 companies had visited the campus, offering 269 full-time job offers with the highest package at Rs 40.72 lakh. Established in 2008, the state government institute focuses on education and research and development in IT and interdisciplinary areas.

