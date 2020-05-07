Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:14 IST

In a major relief for the industry in designated focal points and shopkeepers selling essential commodities, the district administration on Wednesday lifted the restriction of securing curfew passes to operate these units.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said permission had been granted to operate industry without passes, but an industrialist will have to submit a self-declaration with the department and he will strictly adhere to the Covid-19 management guidelines.

The relaxation has also been extended to private offices, with a rider that no such office will allow more than 33% staff.

The labourers and workers of these industrial units will be allowed to commute on the passes issued by their employer, while the staff of shops dealing in essential items have been asked to carry personal ID cards or any document of the shop. The movement of industrial labourers is allowed from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm, while the shop workers are allowed to commute from 8am to 9am and 6pm to 7pm.

As per the District Industries Centre (DIC) officials, industrialists have already availed of permission to run over 5,000 factories in the district and from now on, no permission is required for operating these units.

As per the district administration directives, rural shops have been allowed to operate between 7am and 3 pm; urban standalone shops, neighbourhood shops from 7am to 3pm; shops selling essential goods in urban areas from 7am to 3pm and shopkeepers can deliver essentials from 3pm to 7pm.

For construction in rural areas and urban areas (for ongoing projects and for in situ construction), the owners will have to submit a self-declaration at acgludhiana@gmail.com.

Agricultural, horticulture and veterinary services, courier and postal services can remain open between 9am and 1am. Banks can be opened from 9am to 5pm but no public dealing will be allowed after 1pm.

The residents have been allowed to fetch essential items from 7am to 3pm, but they will have to move on foot. They have been prohibited from using vehicles and e-pass is mandatory for using personal transport.

INDUSTRY WANTS PERMISSION FOR MIXED LAND USE AREAS

The industry has welcomed the move, however, it reiterated its demand for permission to operate in mixed land use areas.

Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) president Jaswinder Thukral, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Ahuja and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) president DS Chawla said thousands of micro and small units were located in mixed land use areas, and industrial units in designated areas cannot survive without its vendors, who mostly operated from these areas.

“The large industry will not be able to survive for more than a week without its vendors as most of the products are manufactured in mixed land use areas,” said Thukral.

‘ALLOW TEXTILE INDUSTRY TO OPERATE IN NIGHT’

The Federation of All India Textile Manufacturers’ Associations (FAITMA), Ludhiana, has demanded that the administration allow the textile industry to operate between 8pm and 7am.

President of the association, Tarun Jain Bawa, said this will reduce the rush in the market during the day and will also bring the industry back on track.