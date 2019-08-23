Inspector, 3 ASIs booked for abetting constable’s suicide in Amritsar

cities

An inspector and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Punjab police have been booked for abetting the suicide of a 38-yr-old constable who shot himself at Ajnala bus stand on Wednesday.The deceased–constable Harjit Singh–was posted at 82 Battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Chandigarh.

A case has been registered against accused ASI Dharam Singh of 82 Battalion of PAP, ASI Harbhajan Singh of 36 Battalion of PAP, ASI Harish Kumar of 27 Battalion of PAP and inspector Pardeep Kumar under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigating officer sub-inspector Amandeep Singh, who lodged a complaint against the cops at Ajnala police station, said, “At around 9 am on Wednesday, constable Harjit Singh shot himself using a government carbine at Ajnala bus stand. I rushed to the bus stand but he died on the spot. A suicide note was recovered from his pocket in which he holds the four cops responsible for his drastic action.”

In his suicide note, the deceased has accused ASI Dharam Singh of deliberately posting him at faraway places and denying him sick-leave, said the SI. He also wrote that ASI Harbhajan Singh, ASI Harish Kumar and inspector Pardeep Kumar took Rs 80,000 from him but refused to pay it back even though he repeatedly asked for it. The whole situation compelled him to end his life, he added. The postmortem has been conducted and his body has been handed over to his family members. The role of the four cops in the suicide is being investigated, after which the accused will be arrested, he said.

