Inter-faith couple elopes, tension in Muzaffarnagar village

  Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST
Tension prevailed in Luhari Khurd village of Muzaffarnagar after an inter-faith couple eloped from here on Sunday night. Police and PAC personnel were deployed in and around the village to prevent any clash between members of two communities.

Sube Singh, inspector of Charthawal police station, said an 18-year-old Muslim girl eloped with a 20-year-old Dalit man of the same village and a search was on for their whereabouts.

The girl’s family lodged a police complaint against the youth and his two friends, alleging abduction. They claimed that she was 17 years old.

They also lodged a case against the accused youths alleging that they passed derogatory remarks on the girl’s younger sister. “We have added additional sections in the FIR,” said Singh.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST

