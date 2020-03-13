e-paper
International students in Hisar advised to stay in India

Campaigns have been launched to sensitise international students about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)

Mar 13, 2020
In the wake of the Haryana government’s decision to close all universities and colleges till March 31 amid a global coronavirus outbreak, educational institutions in Hisar have advised international students not to leave the country.

Campaigns have been launched to sensitise international students about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) spokesperson Devendra Arya said, “There are two international hostels in the university — one each for boys and girls. There are 31 students at the boys hostel and 29 in the girls hostel. The university administration has asked students not to leave the country till further orders.”

Arya said a team of medical personnel had conducted health checks and held awareness camps in hostels and on the university campus.

“Most facilities are available on the campus hospital. We have also developed an isolation ward for suspected cases. No student has exhibited symptoms typical of coronavirus so far,” Arya said.

Associate director of students welfare (ADSW) Manju Mehta said students have been asked to avoid shaking hands and told to use masks and hand sanitisers.

CCSHAU vice-chancellor KP Singh held a meeting of officials and said a quick-reaction team will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

There are around 15 foreign students at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU&ST). Public relation officer Bijender Dahiya said, “We have received no cases so far. Nevertheless, the university administration is on alert.”

Regular hostels to be vacated

Dahiya said that in line with the Haryana government’s guidelines the varsity has decided to suspend all meetings, seminars and workshops on campus: “We have also decided to postpone the Personal Contact Programme (PCT) for all distance learning students till March 31. Girls and boys hostels will be vacated for the time being. Only international students will stay on campus, that too under strict medical vigil.”

Health awareness campaigns have also been launched at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU).

