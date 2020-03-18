Iskcon Temple in Vrindavan shut for devotees

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:59 IST

AGRA The world renowned Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Temple in Vrindavan was closed indefinitely for devotees after the regular ‘aarti’ on Wednesday afternoon. The step was taken in view of coronavirus outbreak.

“Various appeals are being made to avoid social gatherings and our temple attracts a large number of devotees from India and abroad. The decision to close the temple is taken in line with the government’s efforts to contain the spread of virus,” stated Ravi Loachan Dass, spokesperson for Iskcon temple in Vrindavan.

“We have not set a time-frame for this restriction on devotees, it all depends on the situation. An appropriate decision will be taken when the time comes,” he added.

A few days ago, the temple had already banned entry of foreigners for two months. Besides, there were sombre Holi celebrations at the temple this year due apprehension over Chinese colours and ‘pichkari’ used during the festival of colours.

“We have urged devotees to seek medical advice, if they have any symptom of coronavirus. An advisory has been issued in this regard,” stated the PRO of the temple.