e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K Accession Day will be celebrated on October 27: Panther party

J&K Accession Day will be celebrated on October 27: Panther party

National Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh said an organising committee of Accession Day has decided to celebrate the historic day on October 27 at various places in India as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

The 73rd anniversary of the accession day of Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated on October 27, National Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh said on Tuesday.

“It was October 27, 1947, when Lord Mountbatten, then Governor-General of India approved and signed the Instrument of Accession of J&K. The Instrument of Accession was signed by the Maharaja in Karan Palace in Jammu on October 26, 1947 which was brought by then Union secretary from Delhi. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947 which was taken back to Delhi for acceptance by the Governor-General of India, who approved and signed it in the early hours of October 27, 1947. Jammu and Kashmir acceded to the Union of India on October 27,” he said in a statement.

Singh said an organising committee of Accession Day has decided to celebrate the historic day on October 27 at various places in India as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed hope that the leadership will join hands to pay homage to Maharaja Hari Singh who signed the Instrument of Accession.

Singh also described the nullification of Article 370 by the Centre as half-baked approach since the Parliament had not approved/accepted the Instrument of Accession. “This is an unfortunate situation which enemies of India can exploit internationally. The leaders in India, particularly the Parliament, has not been briefed properly on the situation and the need to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. Instead, statehood of J&K has been demolished by converting it into a Union territory. This will not be fruitful for the integration of J&K with the Union of India,” he added.

top news
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In