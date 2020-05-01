e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K admn working to remove bottlenecks for hassle-free production & supply

J&K admn working to remove bottlenecks for hassle-free production & supply

The UT has industrial estates in Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu and Samba districts.

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 20:08 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(Representative image )
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been able to revive 55% to 60% industrial sector since April 20 and has started removing bottlenecks for hassle-free production and distribution of goods, which officials say may take some more time.

Commissioner secretary, industries and commerce department, MK Dwivedi said, “We have been able to revive 55% to 60% industrial sector in J&K. However, there are some hurdles. Several units, which are being allowed to function, have their sale outlets in municipal limits that do not have the permission to open.”

“For instance, if textile mills manufacture products where will their supplies go. There are manufacturers, who do business via wholesalers. These wholesalers are also in municipal limits,” he said.

Dwivedi said movement passes for people working in these industries is another problem.“The district administrations have to give permissions but they are occupied in Covid mitigation efforts. In some cases, the permissions are getting delayed and as a result these units, which had to open on Friday, will now take three to four more days to start functioning,” he said.

The UT has industrial estates in Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu and Samba districts.

“Also, the workforce is not readily available now and many of them want to go back to their native places,” he said.

“We expect more relaxations in green zones post May 3. As of now, shops selling essential items in standalone zones are allowed. However, those selling non-essential items are not allowed to open. They can be regulated on alternate days but it will be the Centre’s call,” he said.

“Shops selling non-essentials should be allowed to open in green zones on alternate days. It will create a demand and help the manufacturing sector,” he said.

top news
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities