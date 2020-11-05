e-paper
J&K prisoners’ kin desperate to meet them: CPI(M)

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Thursday, demanded the jail administrations in the UTs to allow meetings of prisoners with their families. The practice was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

“Prison authorities in Jammu and Kashmir should facilitate meeting of prisoners with their families while following the standard Covid-19 protocol,” Tarigami added.

He said that some relatives of the prisoners met him to convey that they are desperate to see their kin. “Since March, the meetings have been stopped in prisons. The prison authorities are allowing phone and video calls at the moment,” he said.

“The prison authorities should review the existing protocol and facilitate physical meetings while maintaining Covid protocol,” he said.

