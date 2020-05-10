e-paper
Home / Cities / J&K reports 25 fresh infections, tally mounts to 861

J&K reports 25 fresh infections, tally mounts to 861

Of the fresh infections, 23 were reported from Kashmir and two from Jammu division.

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Srinagar/Jammu
A health worker stands inside a testing van wearing protective gear and gloves in Srinagar on Sunday.
A health worker stands inside a testing van wearing protective gear and gloves in Srinagar on Sunday.(Waseem Andrabi /HT)
         

Twenty-five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 861, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 23 were reported from Kashmir division—Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Kupwara and Kulgam districts—where the tally has risen to 790 and two people have tested positive in Jammu and Kathua district.

Officials said 15 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir. So far, 328 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu division have recovered.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said 1,627 residents from outside the state have arrived over the weekend in the district, of which 1,200 have been tested for Covid-19.

“We have welcomed 1,627 residents back in Srinagar over the weekend. 1,200 tested; 236 reach home after testing negative. Please do report to TRC upon arrival. Our colleagues are there 24x7 to assist you,” he tweeted.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 454 and 15 are in Jammu.

Till date, 93,344 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance— 21,760 in home quarantine, 177 in hospital quarantine and 9,615 under home surveillance. Besides, 61,314 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

On Saturday, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the UT. A 34-year-old man from old city had died due to the disease on May 7 while an elderly woman from Srinagar’s Batpora in Dal Lake area had succumbed earlier this month. So far, nine people have died in J&K.

