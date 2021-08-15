Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 2 killed, 4 injured after truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan
jaipur news

2 killed, 4 injured after truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur Rural’s additional superintendent of police Gyan Prakash said the reason for the truck catching fire is still unclear. He said it was carrying around 300 gas cylinders when it caught fire, he said.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Jaipur police said there were six people aboard the truck and two of them were blown to pieces in the explosions. (Grab from a video)

Two people were killed and four others were injured in explosions after a truck loaded with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders caught fire near Dantri village on the Jaipur-Ajmer border on the expressway in Rajasthan late on Saturday night, said police officials.

The sounds of explosions were heard for several kilometers from the spot and the traffic on the Ajmer-Jaipur expressway remained blocked for a long time after the incident, police said.

Jaipur Rural's additional superintendent of police Gyan Prakash said the reason for the truck catching fire is still unclear. He said it was carrying around 300 gas cylinders when it caught fire, he said.

Police said there were six people aboard the truck and two of them- suspected to be the driver and the cleaner—were blown to pieces in the explosion while others got injured while trying to escape.

The police stopped traffic movement on the highway after the incident. The explosions continued for around 45 minutes resulting in a long traffic jam. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

