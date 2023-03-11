2 killed, 5 injured after speeding truck rams into private bus in Bharatpur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Madan Lal Meena, station house officer (SHO), Bhusawar police station, said the incident took place near Kherli Mod on Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21

Two passengers were killed and at least five, including the bus driver, were injured in a road accident on early Saturday morning after a truck collided with a running bus in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, police said.

Madan Lal Meena, station house officer (SHO), Bhusawar police station, said the incident took place near Kherli Mod on Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 after a high-speed truck rammed into a sleeper coach private bus carrying at least 40 passengers from Agra to Jaipur.

He said that two passengers, identified as Gautam, 26, from Chhatarpur and Vaibhav, 24, from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot while the five injured were admitted to the nearby hospitals in Mehwa and Dausa.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased were informed and their bodies were handed over after post-mortem, the SHO said.

Police said the damaged bus was removed from the road to maintain traffic.

