Five killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2023 09:02 PM IST

A total of five people were travelling in the car and all were residents of the Balod district while the biker was from the Janjgir-Champa district

Five people were killed and several others injured in a road accident involving a car, truck and motorcycle in the Balod district on Friday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Balod, Harish Rathore, said the accident took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits in which five were killed on the spot while a few others were injured.

Rathore said that initially, a car heading towards Bhanupratappur from Balod rammed into a truck loaded with iron ore while trying to overtake it and later, a man riding a motorcycle crashed into the car. The man riding the motorcycle was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Rajnandgaon, the ASP said.

“The car was trying to overtake the truck which led to an accident. The driver of the truck fled after the incident,” said Rathore.

“Five persons, including a girl, were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries,” he added.

A total of five people were travelling in the car and all were residents of the Balod district while the biker was from the Janjgir-Champa district, said the ASP.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and instructed the officials to provide every medical treatment to the injured.

