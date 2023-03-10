Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: 25 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary

Pune: 25 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 10, 2023 04:53 PM IST

The group was carrying ‘Shiv jyot’ (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil when the accident took place at 4.30 am on Friday

A total of 25 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday, an official said.

A total of 25 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday (HT PHOTO)
A total of 25 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday (HT PHOTO)

The group was carrying ‘Shiv jyot’ (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil when the accident took place between Dehu road and Katraj bypass near Tathawade at 4.30 am on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on Friday.

According to police officials, the truck first rammed into a two-wheeler and then hit the tempo carrying the Shiv bhakts. Out of the 25 persons injured 10 persons sustained serious injuries while 15 escaped with minor injuries.

According to the Dehu Road police, locals rushed to the spot and helped victims reach nearby hospitals for treatment. The driver escaped the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to identify and arrest him.

An accident related case under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act section has been lodged against the driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out