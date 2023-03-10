Pune: 25 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary

A total of 25 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday, an official said. A total of 25 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday (HT PHOTO)

The group was carrying ‘Shiv jyot’ (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil when the accident took place between Dehu road and Katraj bypass near Tathawade at 4.30 am on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on Friday.

According to police officials, the truck first rammed into a two-wheeler and then hit the tempo carrying the Shiv bhakts. Out of the 25 persons injured 10 persons sustained serious injuries while 15 escaped with minor injuries.

According to the Dehu Road police, locals rushed to the spot and helped victims reach nearby hospitals for treatment. The driver escaped the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to identify and arrest him.

An accident related case under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act section has been lodged against the driver.