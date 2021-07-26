2 men who looted car of policeman arrested in Rajasthan
Two men, who had looted a car of a police inspector after opening fire on a head constable accompanying him in Sikar recently, were arrested on Sunday from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.
The accused, Vikram Vishnoi and Somdutt, both residents of Haryana and Punjab, respectively, were held. The looted car was also seized from their possession, police said.
The duo had stolen the car from a roadside dhabha where Inspector Narendra Khinchad and Head Constable Manendra were having dinner while on their way to Jaipur from Sikar, on July 20.
-
Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute
-
Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit
-
APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways
-
Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart