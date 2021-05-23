Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 3 dead as car rams into stationary truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer
jaipur news

3 dead as car rams into stationary truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

The car was coming from Gujarat to Barmer and it crashed into the truck’s back side on Saturday night.
By Mukesh Mathrani, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The dead were identified as Kistura Ram (65), a resident of Barmer and Mitesh Kumar (30), a resident of Deesa in Gujarat. HT Photo

Three people died and three other passengers were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer late on Saturday night when a car rammed into a stationary truck on Dhorimanna road.

Harchand Dewasi, station house officer at Dhorimanna police station said the car was coming from Gujarat to Barmer and it crashed into the truck’s back side, leading to three deaths on the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Dewasi said the car was crushed due to the impact of the accident.

The dead were identified as Kistura Ram (65), a resident of Barmer and Mitesh Kumar (30), a resident of Deesa in Gujarat. The third deceased could not be identified till now. The injured, identified as Rekha (30), Devraj (6) and Jeta Ram were under treatment at a hospital, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barmer rajasthan news road accidents
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP