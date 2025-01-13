3 killed in SUV-bus collision due to dense fog in Rajasthan: Police

At least three people of a family were killed, and two others were injured after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bus in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar during the wee hours of Monday when the area was engulfed with a dense fog, said officials. Police said the accident took place as the drivers of both the vehicles probably could not see each other due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Police said that the incident happened near a field at a village 33 ML under the limits of Padampur police station

“The incident took place as the drivers of both the vehicles probably could not see each other due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The bus was heading towards Bikaner when the Punjab-bound four-wheeler carrying five people suddenly appeared from the opposite road and collided with the bus. The bus was carrying only five to six people,” said the station house officer (SHO) of Padampur police station, Surendra Rana.

“Prima facie, police found that the four-wheeler was over speeding despite the dense fog. The accident happened when it had overtaken a truck and trolley on the same road and appeared before the bus coming from the opposite side that the driver couldn’t see due to dense fog. However, the facts will be ascertained after a thorough investigation. Further probe is underway,” the SHO added.

On Monday, Sriganganagar reported 5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature in the morning, which is 4.2 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature, with dense fog and almost zero visibility in some places, as per the data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The local people rushed to the spot and brought out the five people from the four- wheeler. However, three of them, including the driver, had already died. The collision was so intense that the car was completely crushed,” Rana said.

The deceased were identified as the driver Badal Singh (45), his wife Swarnajeet Kaur (44), and his brother Gurucharan Singh (50). “They were all going to attend a funeral ceremony of one of their relatives in Punjab. Two other women- Paramjeet Kaur and Karamjeet Kaur- who were injured in the incident, were admitted to the local hospital in a critical condition,” the SHO added.

Rana said, “A child, who had sustained minor injuries, was discharged after giving some first-aid treatment.” So far, no case has been lodged in the matter and the family members of the deceased were informed about the mishap. The bodies were also shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy, police said.