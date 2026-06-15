3 members of same family killed after bus collides with car in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, of the same family died on Monday morning after their bus collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, police said.

The car was carrying nine members of the same family from Jaitaran. (Representative file photo)

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Six others were injured in the accident. The family was travelling to Pushkar for a religious trip.

According to Jasnagar station house officer (SHO) Chhitarmal, a bus was travelling from Jasnagar towards Anandpur Kalu, while a car was coming from the opposite direction towards Jasnagar. The two vehicles collided head-on on the Luni River causeway, causing the car to overturn.

The car was carrying nine members of the same family from Jaitaran. The accident took place around 7am.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (40), son of Bhim Singh; Sheila (35), wife of Rajaram; and the minor girl..

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{{^usCountry}} Six other family members travelling in the car were seriously injured and were initially taken to Jaitaran for treatment. Three of them were later referred to Jaipur after their condition became critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six other family members travelling in the car were seriously injured and were initially taken to Jaitaran for treatment. Three of them were later referred to Jaipur after their condition became critical. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary investigation revealed that all the car occupants were residents of Karauli district and were working as labourers in the Jaitaran area of Beawar district.

Police removed the damaged vehicles from the road and restored traffic movement. Further investigation into the accident is underway.