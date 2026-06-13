Mumbai: A 55-year-old contract worker engaged in beach-cleaning work died after allegedly falling from a Bobcat machine and being run over by one of its wheels at Juhu beach on Friday morning. Police have booked the machine’s driver for causing death by negligence. Beach cleaner crushed to death under loader wheel at Juhu; driver booked

The deceased, identified as Angamma Devendra, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Juhu, was employed by a contractor engaged in civic cleanup operations at the beach.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am when the victim and five to six other workers were being transported in the bucket of a Bobcat machine to another location on the beach.

According to investigators, the Bobcat entered a pit, causing Devendra to lose her balance and fall. She allegedly came under the machine’s left wheel and sustained fatal injuries.

She was taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Santacruz police have booked the driver, Kaushik Hajra, 22, under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Hajra claimed he had warned the workers not to travel in the bucket and that Devendra had ignored the instruction.

“We are verifying the statement of the accused and recording statements of the witnesses,” said an officer from Santacruz police station.