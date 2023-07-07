Woman allegedly dies by suicide with her three children in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide with her three children by jumping into a pond on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district while her husband was out for work, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place in Swaroopsar village when her husband went to work in the field in another village. The couple had four children and she took three kids with her as the fourth child went with the father, they said.

“No one was there in the house when the incident took place. The woman took her one-year-old son, and two daughters, six and four years and jumped into a nearby pond. The fourth child is safe as he went to the field with his father,” Panchu police station sub-inspector (SI) Manoj Kumar said.

We have sent the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy, he said.

The SI said that the police are yet to ascertain the reason for the alleged suicide. “We didn’t get any lead after speaking to her neighbours. An investigation is underway. We will also question her family members,” added Kumar.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

