33-year-old man shot dead by gang of 25 while having dinner at Rajasthan hotel

Udaipur: A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a gang of 25 armed men at a hotel in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district late Sunday evening, police said. The gang, which arrived in seven vehicles, surrounded the premises and fired around 60 rounds while the victim was having dinner with friends, they added. The miscreants had covered their faces with scarves. However, a few of the attackers’ faces were visible. (Representational image)

The incident happened at Semalpura under Kotwali police station area of Chittorgarh and the victim has been identified as Ajay Raj Singh Jhala, a resident of Nimbaherason and the son of a retired assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police, Shiv Singh Jhala.

Ajay was dining with three of his friends– Omkar Sharma (31), Gajendra Singh Chauhan (24), and Shailendra Singh Shekhawat (22)– when the armed miscreants stormed the premises and started shooting. Before arriving at the hotel around 11 pm, they had stopped to get their vehicle repaired and were planning to travel to Dungla afterward.

The miscreants had covered their faces with scarves. However, a few of the attackers’ faces were visible.

Ajay was hit by bullets and collapsed. According to eyewitnesses, Bhairulal Gurjar from Jhopra and Diggi Raj Singh from Det picked up the injured Ajay and threw him from the first floor of the hotel into a nearby field. Even after that, the attackers fired more rounds and slashed Ajay’s nose with a sword. Before fleeing the scene, they set fire to two vehicles belonging to Ajay and his friends.

Eyewitness Omkar Sharma said that over 60 rounds were fired in total, with Ajay being hit by 8 bullets.

According to eyewitnesses, despite attempts to call the police and an ambulance, no help arrived. Omkar and the other two friends then placed Ajay on a motorcycle and rushed him to a private hospital. However, no doctor was available at the time. A compounder on duty examined Ajay and said he could not be saved.They then took Ajay to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Sarita Singh said, “There was a firing incident at a hotel near Semalpura square in which Ajay Raj Singh, a resident of Nimbahera, lost his life. The firing was carried out by Ishwar Singh from Det and his associates. Police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at several locations.”

She added that an investigation is going on to find out what dispute existed between both parties and what exactly led to the firing. Efforts are on to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Joshi said, “It was on Sunday night. The deceased Ajay Singh was sitting at the hotel with his associates when suddenly the accused came,encircled the hotel and started firing. During that, one of the bullets got stuck in Ajay’s chest and his lungs got punctured and he died on the spot.The accused has been identified and the manhunt has been started, Initially old enmity is found to be the reason of attack”.