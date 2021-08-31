Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 arrested with 180 kg marijuana in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
jaipur news

4 arrested with 180 kg marijuana in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh

Additional director general of police (crime) Ravi Prakash said the captured Ganja was smuggled for supply in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh and nearby areas.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The seized Marijuana or Ganja was hidden in the space on the roof of the truck. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan Police have arrested four persons in possession of 180 kg of marijuana (ganja) from Chittorgarh district. The narcotic had been brought to Rajasthan from Andhra Pradesh in a truck, police said.

A team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) assisted by Chittorgarh police seized the illegal ganja and arrested Lal Singh (41), Ratan Singh (31), Satish alias Mama (46) and Neeraj Joshi (27) in Nimbahera area. Lal Singh, the driver of the truck, was a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and the other three, including the two who escorted the truck in a car, were from Chittorgarh.

Additional director general of police (crime) Ravi Prakash said the narcotic was meant for supply in Chittorgarh and nearby areas.

The seizure followed intelligence input collected by the CID team. The truck and the escort car were intercepted early Monday morning by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (SP) Suryaveer Singh Rathore. The marijuana was found hidden in the roof of the truck, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Few days back on August 25, Rajasthan Police seized over 486 kilogram of opium pods from drug smugglers, who fled leaving the narcotics behind, after firing at the police party that intercepted them at a checkpoint in Pali district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

12 killed, six injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Vasundhara Raje’s plan to visit Udaipur and Ajmer divisions creates buzz in BJP

16-year-old girl raped by 5, including minor, in Rajasthan

Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP