4 arrested with 180 kg marijuana in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh

Rajasthan Police have arrested four persons in possession of 180 kg of marijuana (ganja) from Chittorgarh district. The narcotic had been brought to Rajasthan from Andhra Pradesh in a truck, police said.

A team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) assisted by Chittorgarh police seized the illegal ganja and arrested Lal Singh (41), Ratan Singh (31), Satish alias Mama (46) and Neeraj Joshi (27) in Nimbahera area. Lal Singh, the driver of the truck, was a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and the other three, including the two who escorted the truck in a car, were from Chittorgarh.

Additional director general of police (crime) Ravi Prakash said the narcotic was meant for supply in Chittorgarh and nearby areas.

The seizure followed intelligence input collected by the CID team. The truck and the escort car were intercepted early Monday morning by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (SP) Suryaveer Singh Rathore. The marijuana was found hidden in the roof of the truck, police said.

Few days back on August 25, Rajasthan Police seized over 486 kilogram of opium pods from drug smugglers, who fled leaving the narcotics behind, after firing at the police party that intercepted them at a checkpoint in Pali district.