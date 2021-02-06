Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight

Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The assailants were riding bikes and fired indiscriminately on the rival gang.(HT FILE)

At least four persons were killed in a gang war between notorious gangsters Sampat Nehra and Pradeep Swami in Churu on Friday, said police.

Around six assailants from the Nehra gang, riding on two bikes, opened indiscriminate fire on members of the rival gang in Dhani Mauji village under Hamirwas police station area of Churu, resulting in the deaths of gangster Pradeep Swami and two villagers, identified as Isar and Nihal.

In retaliation, the Pradeep Swami gang killed a criminal from Nehra gang, said Narayan Togas, superintendent of police (SP) Churu district. Togas added that the two villagers killed in firing had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.

The gang war took place around 4pm on Friday, followed by the deployment of a heavy police force in the village. Senior police officers including SP Togas and district collector Sanwarmal Varma were camping in the village, surrounded by armed policemen. Inspector general of police (IGP) Bikaner range- Prafull Kumar also rushed to the spot.

While three persons died on the spot, another died during treatment at a hospital.

The villagers also caught one of the assailants from Sampat Nehra gang, when they were on the run after the shooting, said a police official.

