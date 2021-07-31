4 killed in road accident after car slams into divider in Rajasthan’s Tonk

Four people were killed on the spot and the fifth was seriously injured in a road accident on late Friday night when the car they were travelling in hit a divider at Saroli crossing in Tonk district of Rajasthan. The critically injured person has been referred to Jaipur, said police.

Resident of Kama area in Bharatpur district, all the deceased were friends heading to Udaipur, when their car slammed into a divider late night around 12.45 am. The accident was so bad that bodies were recovered with difficulties before being sent to their homes at Kaman after post mortem.

The deceased are identified as Hemant Agarwal, son of Rajendra Agarwal; Diwakar Sharma, son of Pawan Sharma; Arihant Jain, son of Raju Jain; and Krishna, son of Babulal Saini. Gulshan, son of Harbhajan Rajput is undergoing treatment. All of them were aged between 20-22 years.

Police said all the friends left home at around 4.30 pm and were planning to celebrate Arihant’s birthday in Udaipur on Sunday before heading to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.