Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 killed in road accident after car slams into divider in Rajasthan’s Tonk
jaipur news

4 killed in road accident after car slams into divider in Rajasthan’s Tonk

Rajasthan Police said all the friends left home at around 4.30 pm and were planning to celebrate Arihant’s birthday in Udaipur on Sunday before heading to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The accident was so bad that bodies were recovered with difficulties before being sent to their homes at Kaman after post mortem. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people were killed on the spot and the fifth was seriously injured in a road accident on late Friday night when the car they were travelling in hit a divider at Saroli crossing in Tonk district of Rajasthan. The critically injured person has been referred to Jaipur, said police.

Resident of Kama area in Bharatpur district, all the deceased were friends heading to Udaipur, when their car slammed into a divider late night around 12.45 am. The accident was so bad that bodies were recovered with difficulties before being sent to their homes at Kaman after post mortem.

The deceased are identified as Hemant Agarwal, son of Rajendra Agarwal; Diwakar Sharma, son of Pawan Sharma; Arihant Jain, son of Raju Jain; and Krishna, son of Babulal Saini. Gulshan, son of Harbhajan Rajput is undergoing treatment. All of them were aged between 20-22 years.

Police said all the friends left home at around 4.30 pm and were planning to celebrate Arihant’s birthday in Udaipur on Sunday before heading to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP