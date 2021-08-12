4 Rajasthan cops suspended for involvement in loot case

Four police constables were suspended for their alleged involvement in a loot case in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The police have arrested two persons, including a constable, while the other three are on the run.

Superintendent of police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said that one Rahul Meo, along with three constables Anish Khan, Narendra Jatav and Gangaram, robbed one Sahil Khan on the evening of July 27, who was on his way to Govindgarh (Alwar) along with a friend.

The accused, who were in a Bolero vehicle, demanded money from Sahil, who was travelling on a motorcycle. When he refused, the four accused abducted him and robbed him of ₹27,000. They also got ₹13,000 transferred from his bank account to theirs. He was later dropped at Bainsdawat crossing.

Sahil registered a case in connection with the incident on July 29.

On the basis of the mobile phone number and vehicle registration number given by the victim, one of the accused was identified as Rahul Meo.

Meanwhile, a constable of the Govindgarh police station, Ramjeet, threatened and forced the complainant to compromise with the accused, following which the complainant informed the police station through a letter by post that he compromised with the accused and needs no further action.

“He was called to the police station and he revealed that he was under pressure and was threatened by the constable Ramjeet. After his allegation was found true, the constable was arrested. Along with him, Rahul was also arrested,” she said.

The three other constables Anish, Narendra and Gangaram are posted with Shivaji park police station and NEB police station respectively. “All the four constables have been suspended and efforts to nab the other three are on,” she said.