Jaipur police constable found dead five days before daughter’s engagement

A 40-year-old constable was found dead in a suspicious condition at his residence just five days before his daughter’s engagement in Jaipur’s Rajabasa late on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the family, the constable, identified as Mangal Singh Saini, was found hanging from the shade of his roof at his residence.

“The family said he had gone to pick up clothes from the terrace on Tuesday night and got entangled by his daughter’s scarf when he slipped off the stairs while coming downstairs,” station house officer of local Daulatpura police station, Dalbeer Singh, said quoting the FIR.

The SHO further said, “Upon receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. But the family had already taken the body down from the roof. Further investigation is underway. We are probing whether it is an accidental death or a suicide, or anyone else is involved. This will be ascertained once the autopsy report arrives.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official familiar with the matter said.

According to the police, Saini was posted at Jaipur’s Bani Park police station since 2016. His daughter’s engagement was scheduled to be held on September 3.

Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the constable committed suicide after being denied his leave application for his daughter’s engagement.

However, Bani Park police station SHO Mahesh Sharma denied the allegation and said, “We didn’t receive any such application from Saini.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON