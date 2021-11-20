Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore
jaipur news

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore

The agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country said that an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude hit Rajasthan's Jalore at 2.26am.
Earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore.(Representative image)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale shook Rajasthan's Jalore in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country said that an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude occurred at 2.26am south-southwest of Jodhpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On Thursday, tremors were felt in Jodhpur at around 3.30 am.

