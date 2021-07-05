Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 killed, 2 injured in road accident on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway

All the victims were residents of Beawar and were returning from Jodhpur. The truck driver fled from the spot immediately after the collision
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five persons died in a road accident when their vehicle collided with a truck on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway near Dangiyawas late Sunday night.

Two persons died on the spot, while two succumbed on their way to a hospital. One person died during treatment, while two other injured persons are undergoing treatment.

All the victims were residents of Beawar and were returning from Jodhpur. The truck driver fled from the spot immediately after the collision.

Also Read | V-Cs must return biography they’re asked to pay for: Rajasthan Guv

SHO (Dangiyawas) Kanhaiyalal said that the accident took place around 11.45pm when the speeding Bolero tried overtaking another vehicle and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction head on.

“Two persons died on the spot, while two died in transit to the hospital. One other died in the hospital on Monday afternoon and two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to the bereaved families terming the incident unfortunate.

