V-Cs must return biography they’re asked to pay for: Rajasthan Guv

Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan has directed the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of state universities to return the coffee table books on Governor Kalraj Mishra to the publisher after a controversy erupted over the bills given to them for copies of the recently launched book. The Governor’s office also said the publisher did so on their own.

An official statement of the Raj Bhavan said, “Some news has been circulated regarding the marketing of the book Kalraj Mishra - Nimit Maatra Hoon Main, which was released in Raj Bhavan on July 1. This is primarily personal information between the publisher IIME, the research institute and the buyer. The publisher had published the book and sought permission to release it in the Raj Bhavan, which was given to him. But Raj Bhavan has no role, any affiliation in the business activities of marketing the book.”

Each of the 27 state universities received a bill of ₹68,383 for 19 copies of Mishra’s biography which was launched on July 1 at a function attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The copies were kept in the V-C’s vehicles, along with the bill, while the programme was still on, said a V-C on the condition of anonymity.

Subir Kumar, secretary to the Governor, said, “We are not aware of any such development... If any such thing has happened, action will be taken. The V-Cs should return the books to the publisher.”

However, the V-C quoted above said, “During the programme, someone took down the names and mobile numbers of drivers. We got to know later that it was for the 19 books in two cartons that were handed over to our respective drivers.”

The books were kept in the vehicles reportedly by the representative of the publisher-- International Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (IIME), Jaipur.

The bill mentions 19 copies charged at ₹3,999 for each, adding up to ₹75,981. After a discount of 10%, the chargeable amount comes to ₹68,383. While it carries the names of five books -- Kalraj Mishra: Nimmit Maatra Hoon Main, Jaipur : Gem of India, The Marwari Heritage, The Heritage of Indian Tea and Pune : A City of Many Shades ad Colours, the other four books seem to have been given complimentary --no rate or number of copies is mentioned for them.

The V-C said, “What is the use of a coffee table book in a university? The library and the purchase committee will take a decision on these books...I haven’t gone through it completely, but it is a coffee table book with photos related to Mishra’s family, BJP leaders etc...It is morally wrong to purchase these books if they aren’t related to academics.”

However, IIME said the V-Cs ordered those books. “The Governor House has nothing to do with this. The event was organised by us and the books were given as per the order of the V-Cs. They raised a demand for the books,” said DK Taknet, who is associated with the IIME, and is the author of the book.