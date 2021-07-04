‘Society can’t decide how individuals live...’: Rajasthan HC grants protection to live-in couple

The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that society cannot dictate terms on couples in live-in relationships by terming such a relation as unsocial. The court was dealing with a protection plea filed by a couple.

The court observed that society cannot determine how individuals live their lives, even when such a relationship may be termed as unsocial.

The bench of Justice Mahendar Kumar Goyal observed, “The girl being a major is entitled to reside with the person of her choice.”

The court was told that the society where the couple was residing was threatening them as it was not happy with their relationship. In view of this, the couple sought police protection.

The court was also told that since an FIR was registered against the man, police protection cannot be extended to the couple.

Hearing this, the Court observed, “...the society cannot determine how individuals live their lives, especially when they are major, irrespective of the fact that the relation between two major individuals may be termed as unsocial. Thus, life and personal liberty of the individuals has to be protected except according to procedure established by law, as mandated by Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

It added, “Further, as per Section 29 of Rajasthan Police Act, 2007 every police officer is duty-bound to protect the life and liberty of the citizen.”

The Court disposed of the petition saying that a copy of the petition should be sent to the SHO of the concerned police station who shall take necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of the couple.