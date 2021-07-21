Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner
jaipur news

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:09 AM IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet today.(Himanshu Vyas / HT Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet today.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology.

Topics
earthquake
