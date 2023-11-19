6 cops on way to duty at PM’s rally dies as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Six police personnel including one assistant sub inspector (ASI) died while another one was injured in Rajasthan’s Churu when their car rammed into a parked truck on Sunday early morning.

The police team’s car rammed into a parked truck between 5.30am and 6am on NH-58 near Kanota checkpost on Sunday. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the team from Nagaur’s Khinwsar police station was heading towards Jhunjhunu for their scheduled duty at the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“The incident took place between 5.30am and 6am on NH-58 near Kanota checkpost on Sunday. In an attempt to save a Nilgai that suddenly came in front of their car, the driver lost control and hit a parked truck,” said Sujangarh circle officer (CO) Shakeel Khan.

Of the six deceased, five, identified as ASI Ramchandra, and constables Kumbharam, Thanaram, Suresh Meena, and Mahendra died on the spot. “Kubharam was probably also on the steering of the car,” said the CO.

Constable Sukharam and another head constable Sukharam were also referred to Jodhpur immediately for treatment through a green corridor during which the former passed away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan said, “The bodies were sent for post-mortem at the Kanota community health center. A case will be filed following the autopsy.”