7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on

Seven persons died and three were critical after consuming hooch in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday. Bharatpur collector has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

The consumption of illegally brewed liquor by a dozen residents of Chak Samari village was reported late Tuesday evening.

Initially, the victims were rushed to Rupwas community health centre, where Pappu Kushwaha, Maangi Kushwaha, Kampotar Kushwaha, Ramjeet Kushwaha, Vasudev Kushwaha, Padam Singh, Mangilal were declared brought dead.

Later on Thursday morning, Santosh, Lallu Ram and Ravi were referred to a Jaipur hospital as their condition deteriorated.

“Seven have died so far, while the condition of three (persons) is critical. They have been sent to Jaipur for treatment. The reason behind the deaths and the serious illness is the consumption of poisonous alcohol,” said Nathmal Didel, district collector, Bharatpur.

Superintendent of police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi, inspector general of police Bharatpur range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra also visited the village.

“Police and excise department officials were directed to trace illegal wine selling points and to take action against them. Prima facie, the incident took place due to poisonous wine, which will be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem reports,” Didel said.

Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal wine in the area but no action was taken. They said some villagers bought and consumed illegal liquor and were rendered unconscious before they could even reach their houses.

Principal medical officer Dr Navdeep Saini said that two people died on the spot after consuming the liquor while eight others were admitted to the district hospital, where five died and three had to be referred to Jaipur. Their symptoms suggested they had consumed poisonous alcohol.

Similarly, in November 2020, eight people had lost their lives due to the consumption of illegal liquor in Sunhera village under Kaman police station and two had died in village Kharbera of Halena, about eight months ago during Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the excise department data, from April 4 2020 to November 18, 2020, a total of 243 complaints were registered for sale of illicit liquor. 67 people were arrested by the excise department in the district.

Similarly, In late July and early August 2020, at least 100 people died after drinking illegally-made toxic alcohol in Punjab and around 34 people were killed by poisonous liquor in MP’s Ujjain and Morena collectively in two separate incidents over the last three months.