MP: 77 teachers booked in Morena for faking disability to get job

Seventy-seven teachers, who were appointed at a primary school under disability quota, were booked for faking disability and fraudulently getting disability certificates from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district hospital, police said on Thursday.

As many as 75 teachers had submitted the certificates of being hearing impaired and visually impaired (Representative Photo)

As many as 75 teachers had submitted the certificates of being hearing impaired and visually impaired and two teachers of physically challenged. The matter came to light when out of the 750 selected teachers under the disability quota, 450 teachers produced the certificates issued by the Morena district hospital, said Anup Kumar Pathak, district education officer, Morena.

Suspecting wrongdoing, the directorate of public instruction (DPI) asked the Morena district collector to probe the matter.

“The certificates have all the signature and seal, but it was allegedly issued by a peon posted at Morena district hospital between 2016 and 2020 by taking money. Peon Pramod Sikarwar died of Covid 19 in 2020,” said a DPI official.

He added that the 77 teachers were booked after the hospital administration informed the district education department that there is no record of such certificates being provided by the hospital

“Medical examination will be done of all the candidates again who have submitted the certificate from Morena district hospital,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the teachers blamed the hospital administration and alleged the involvement of doctors and other staff and demanded a fair probe into the alleged scam while expressing that it will impact their future.

Requesting anonymity, a teacher, who has been booked in the matter, said, “I am 20% hearing impaired and I got the certificate of 40%. The peon Pramod had taken ₹20,000 for this. He said increasing the percentage of disability is common to practise here at Morena Hospital but I didn’t know that it will spoil my future.”

Morena superintendent of police Shailendra Chauhan said, “We are investigating the matter and will interrogate all the doctors, whose signature was found on the certificate.”

District Hospital civil surgeon Vinod Gupta refused to comment on the matter.

