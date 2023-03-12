AAP announces Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur; Kejriwal, Mann to lead

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled for the end of this year, to kickstart their election campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (right) and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (left) (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yatra will be joined by Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, they said.

A day before the Yatra, AAP’s state in charge Vinay Mishra, appealed to people to connect with the Yatra to bring a change stating that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have worked to “dupe people” of Rajasthan.

Also Read: After BJP, GA rallies, Owaisi to hold padyatra in Purnia, Kishanganj

The politics of Rajasthan seems to be revolving around the BJP and the Congress for the last few decades and both parties, on many occasions, have denied any possibilities of a third front. However, with the recent announcement by the AAP and previously by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is in Rajasthan seeking political ground, the third front is making an attempt to spread their wings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the media persons on Sunday, Mishra said that within 15-20 days of the party’s membership drive, about 4.5 lakh people have taken membership and announced that Kejriwal and Maan will take out Tiranga Yatra on Monday from Sanganeri Gate to Ajmeri Gate to sound an election bugle.

“Both leaders will address the people of the state on Monday after Tiranga Yatra. I would like to appeal to people to connect with the yatra as it is important for Rajasthan where BJP and Congress alternatively worked to dupe people by forming government for 5-5 years,” he said.

He said that their party was upbeat about the upcoming election as within a span of 3-4 months, more than 41 lakh people voted for AAP in Gujarat and elected five legislators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to a question that BJP is also asking people to bring about a change in the state like AAP, Mishra said, “it is hard to comprehend whether the BJP is talking about change in Rajasthan or change in its leadership.”

“There is confusion within the BJP MLAs and MPs whether they take part in party protest or join birthday celebration of their leader Vasundhara Raje, which was on the same day. First, they should work unitedly,” Mishra added.

Mishra also targeted chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led government for not hearing the issues of war widows and alleged misbehaviour with BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena for raising their issues.

AAP made its debut in the 2018 state assembly elections by fielding candidates on 142 seats but failed to succeed on any.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Owaisi, who is on a two-day tour to Jodhpur and Barmer on March 11 and 12, announced AIMIM’s debut on around 40 seats in coming assembly polls.

The Hyderabad MP on Sunday, addressing a public meeting at Gagariya village in Barmer, appealed to the people of creating their own leadership.

“The Congress and BJP have used the votes of minority, Dalits and tribals, but it cannot last long. If these people create their own leadership, it will help in getting equal rights as there in the constitution,” Owaisi said.

Also Read: Bhagwant Mann’s days as Punjab CM numbered: LoP Partap Bajwa

“Till date, the Congress and the BJP have used the minority communities as voters but from now, instead of mere voters, they should be leaders,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that the Rajasthan government has not fulfilled the promise of the last budget he made with people of minority communities. He said that his party is preparing a report on the social, educational, economic and health status of Muslims in Rajasthan which will be made public in the second week of March.

Commenting on the possibilities of a third front, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasara said Rajasthan has always been a two-party state, and there will not be any scope for a third front.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest but here fight will be between Congress and BJP. If you talk about AAP or AIMIM, their presence cannot be seen even 1%,” Dotasara said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said the people of Gujarat gave a reply to AAP in the recent polls, now they will face worse results in Rajasthan.