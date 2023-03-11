Home / Cities / Patna News / After BJP, GA rallies, Owaisi to hold padyatra in Purnia, Kishanganj

After BJP, GA rallies, Owaisi to hold padyatra in Purnia, Kishanganj

ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
Mar 11, 2023 10:31 PM IST

In Purnia, BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah had addressed a rally in September last year while the mahagathbandhan, as the ruling alliance in Bihar is called, held a rally in February this year.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party AIMIM had won five seats in the northeastern region of Bihar in the 2020 assembly polls, would be taking out “adhikar padyatra (foot march for rights of people) in Purnia and Kishanganj districts in the region on Match 18 and 19, his party’s state unit president Akhatarul Iman said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (HT PHOTO)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (HT PHOTO)

In Purnia, BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah had addressed a rally in September last year while the mahagathbandhan, as the ruling alliance in Bihar is called, held a rally in February this year.

There are four Lok Sabha and 24 assembly seats in the region, commonly called Seemanchal, which has a high concentration of Muslim population.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U had won two seats while BJP and Congress had won one each.

Of the 24 assembly seats, BJP had won eight in 2020 polls, Congress five and JD-U four. RJD and CPI-ML had won one each. AIMIM had won five, four of whom joined RJD last year.

“Owaisi will undertake padyatra and visit some parts of Purnia’s Baisi and Amour and Kishanganj. The objective is to raise issues related to injustice to Seemanchal,” Akhatarul Iman said.

“Owaisi’s visit is going to directly affect the ruling grand alliance. A divided Muslim vote will be a cause of concern for the GA,” said Gyanendra Yadav, associate professor of sociology, College of Commerce, Patna.

AIMIM had fielded 20 candidates in the 2020 assembly elections, in which five won. His party got a total of 523,279 votes.

In the assembly bypolls held for Gopalganj and Kurhani seats last year, AIMIM candidate is said to cut into Muslim votes of GA and helped BJP win the two seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out