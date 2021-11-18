Ahead of 2023 Rajasthan polls, BJP to hold Chintan Shivir at district level

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan will hold Chintan Shivir (brainstorming camps) at the district level to prepare a road map for the next two years. The BJP in September held a state-level Chintan Shivir to discuss the strategy for the elections. The meeting was chaired by BJP national general secretary BL Santosh.

A BJP leader said the party has started preparations for the polls. After the state level Chintan Shivir, it was decided to hold discussions at the district level. Accordingly, the meetings will be held until November 30.

He said the loss in the October 30 by-polls to two assembly seats was a major setback. “Now in these district meetings, issues will be discussed in presence of lawmakers and other senior leaders of the party. The agenda is to decide the road map for the next two years and bring the party back to power,” he said.

Lawmakers Vasudev Devnani, Madan Dilawar, and Somkant Sharma will be in charge of the sessions, where the party’s position in each district, changes to be brought and others issues will be discussed. The BJP plans to publicise the Central government’s work and achievements.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje skipped the state-level camp in September.