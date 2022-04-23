'My resignation...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz around leadership change

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation is permanently with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding there is no point in repeatedly asking if the state CM will change.

“Sonia Gandhi gave me a chance to become the chief minister for the first, second, third time…. My resignation is permanently present with her. Therefore, there is no point in repeatedly asking if the chief minister will change,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

“Please don't worry and there is no need to pay heed to all these rumours,” he further said.

Ashok Gehlot's remarks come as sources told ANI on Friday that a leadership change in Rajasthan Congress is expected soon, adding the final decision is likely to be taken given the assembly elections in the state next year.

“Timely intervention is important in the state of Rajasthan. If any decision of changes has to take place it should be taken immediately. It is important to make a decision timely. So that leaders can get the time to perform better and there could be no issues at the end moment,” the Congress sources said.

On Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political developments in the state.

"Rajasthan is a state where every five years there is a government change and I think if we do the right things like we have started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins the next Rajasthan polls. It is important as soon after there will be general elections," Pilot told reporters on Thursday.

This is his second meeting with the Congress president this month.

Two years ago, Pilot had rebelled against CM Gehlot and camped in Haryana accompanied by MLAs who supported him. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family's intervention, who reportedly assured him that his grievances will be addressed.

(With ANI inputs)

