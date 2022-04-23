'My resignation...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz around leadership change
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation is permanently with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding there is no point in repeatedly asking if the state CM will change.
“Sonia Gandhi gave me a chance to become the chief minister for the first, second, third time…. My resignation is permanently present with her. Therefore, there is no point in repeatedly asking if the chief minister will change,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.
“Please don't worry and there is no need to pay heed to all these rumours,” he further said.
Ashok Gehlot's remarks come as sources told ANI on Friday that a leadership change in Rajasthan Congress is expected soon, adding the final decision is likely to be taken given the assembly elections in the state next year.
“Timely intervention is important in the state of Rajasthan. If any decision of changes has to take place it should be taken immediately. It is important to make a decision timely. So that leaders can get the time to perform better and there could be no issues at the end moment,” the Congress sources said.
On Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political developments in the state.
"Rajasthan is a state where every five years there is a government change and I think if we do the right things like we have started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins the next Rajasthan polls. It is important as soon after there will be general elections," Pilot told reporters on Thursday.
This is his second meeting with the Congress president this month.
Two years ago, Pilot had rebelled against CM Gehlot and camped in Haryana accompanied by MLAs who supported him. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family's intervention, who reportedly assured him that his grievances will be addressed.
(With ANI inputs)
Rana couple scraps ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ protest plan at Matoshree. Arrested
The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the two independent lawmakers calling off plans to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were later arrested by the Mumbai Police and will be produced before a city magistrate on Sunday.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation mulls providing more cycle tracks to promote cycling
For the first time, the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will take steps to make the city friendly for cyclists. The cities till date have only one cycle track. However, there's been a demand for more cycle tracks for the last several years. Kalyan and Dombivli have active cyclist groups who regularly conduct cycling events but they are deprived of proper facilities. In 2019, the KDMC began work on the 2.5-km cycle track.
Police arrest Rana couple for inciting people
Mumbai The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the arrest of the duo from their residence, after a case was filed at Khar police station. “We have arrested them under various sections of IPC and Bombay Police Act,” said senior police inspector of Khar police station, Mahadev Nimbalkar.
10% rise in paediatric cases in Navi Mumbai as temperature soars , schools open
With the mercury levels soaring and the physical schools opening, school-going children are falling sick quite often. The Out Patient Department (OPD) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has seen at least a 10% increase in paediatric cases in the last few weeks. Immediately after coming home, due to the excessive heat, children are also found consuming ice or liquids directly from the fridge that need to be avoided as it can cause viral infections.
Thane residents find it difficult to access vaccination centres for children
Although there has been a slight increase in vaccination for the 12-15 years age group, many residents find it difficult to get access to vaccination centres in their vicinity. Merely 14% in this category have taken their first dose so far. Till March 30, only 5% were vaccinated in this category. Many residents face difficulties to find vaccination centres for children within the proximity of their homes.
