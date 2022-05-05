Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state.
The protesters demanded action against the assailants before top officials rushed to the scene to pacify them and rushed the two to the district hospital.
Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara’s Sanganer town. The masked assailants fled the scene. Sidhu said they were examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. “The reason for the attack was being investigated.”
District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries. “The investigation has been started to arrest the attackers. The internet services have been suspended for 24 hours.”
Internet services were earlier suspended in Jodhpur following communal clashes on Monday night following an altercation over religious flags ahead of Eid. Curfew was also clamped in the city till May 4. This was the third instance of communal tension in about a month in Rajasthan.
Bengaluru murder: 9 arrested for kidnapping and hiding man in boot of car
Bengaluru police have arrested nine men, including two juveniles for kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old man on Saturday. It has come to light that the prime accused in the case was in a relationship with the victim's wife and has been identified as a metal fabricator, Joheb Abrar, who was a resident of Chandra Layout. Abrar's body was found on a pavement near a gym on the 10th main road of Gangodanahalli on May 1.
CM Bommai: Ready to visit Delhi for cabinet expansion or rejig
With speculation about the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Bommai's cabinet persisting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss it, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him. Union Minister Amit Shah's was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders.
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after bail
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order.
Four Punjab-based gangsters caught with explosives in Karnal
Four Punjab-based gangsters were arrested with explosives, arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on Thursday morning. Also read: Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process complete as panel signs final order Panipat superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said Haryana Police acted on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau and intercepted the gangsters' sports utility vehicle at the toll plaza around 5am.
In Bengal, Shah takes veiled jibe at Mamata over 'infiltration', 'smuggling'
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted his two-day visit to West Bengal, by inaugurating the Border Security Force border out posts at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district. He also flagged off a boat ambulance and inaugurated a Maitri museum. While addressing the BSF personnel at the Prahari Sammelan, Shah made a veiled reference to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over keeping the borders free from infiltration and smuggling.
