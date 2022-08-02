Army, police to probe death of Rajasthan man who slipped into Pokhran firing range
The Jaisalmer police and Indian Army authorities are jointly investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who unauthorisedly entered the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district and sustained grievous injuries that led to his death on Monday, people aware of the development said.
A first information report (FIR) has been registered against six soldiers on a complaint of the family of the man, accusing them of thrashing Salman for entering the facility, said Lathi police station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar.
The army denied the allegation. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said the soldiers found the injured man and had taken him to hospital.
“On August 1 at around 11.30 am, during routine patrolling, two youths were spotted who had illegally ventured about five kilometres inside the sensitive defence area. When the army patrol approached them, one individual fled and the other one was found lying injured. The patrolling party immediately evacuated the injured civilian to the nearest medical facility at the government hospital, Lathi where he later succumbed,” he said.
“Both Army and Police are jointly investigating the case,” Lt Col Sharma added.
Citing the FIR registered on the family’s complaint, Ashok Kumar said Salman and his relative Usman entered the firing range in Pokaran on a motorcycle on Monday and were spotted by an army patrol vehicle. They tried to escape but Salman’s motorcycle got stuck in the sand. Usman, however, managed to flee. The family alleged that Salman was caught by the soldiers and brutally thrashed before taking him to the hospital.
Kumar said a murder case was registered against the six soldiers on Monday night. Doctors who conducted the autopsy have attributed Salman’s death to a “head injury”, he added.
Salman’s body was handed over to his family who refused to perform the last rites and started a protest outside the Pokhran sub-divisional magistrate’s office, demanding the arrest of the soldiers, a ₹50 lakh compensation and announce a government job for a family member on compassionate grounds.
-
Karnataka: Two more arrested in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru
The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru. The accused have been identified as Saddam and Harris. Police said in an official statement, "Cr No 63/2022 u/s Sections 16, 18 of UA(P) Act 1967 sections 302, 120B r/w 34 IPC, registered in Bellare Police Statement, two accused have been arrested on August 2."
-
‘Entire TMC a thief’: Bengal BJP's Sukanta Majumdar on Partha, Arpita arrests
Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her party, Trinamool Congress, has been 'lying from the very beginning' about Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee's involvement in the ongoing investigation in the teacher recruitment scam. Majumdar went on to say that Banerjee used to be a part of the political campaign of the two arrested in the School Service Commission scam.
-
Pune: Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. His supporter Nana Bhangire had recently joined the Shinde camp, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and was the made Pune unit chief.
-
BMTC introduces new Vayuvajra route between Silk Institute Metro and KIA
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has added a new route connecting commuters from the Silk Institute metro station to the Kempegowda International Airport in a bid to further improve regional connectivity. This route takes commuters from the Silk Institute on Kanakapura Main Road to the Bengaluru airport through the Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara, R M Guttahalli and Hebbala.
-
Section 144 imposed in Tripura’s Charilam after Congress, BJP workers clash
Tripura police on Monday launched a probe after a clash took place between ruling BJP and opposition Congress workers over a political event of Congress at Charilam in Sepahijala district. However, no one has been arrested so far in the case. Charilam is the home turf of deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma. Deputy chief minister visited the spot at night and accused the Congress of triggering violence and injuring several BJP workers.
